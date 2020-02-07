LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If your teen is stressing out about taking their driver's test because they're worried about parallel parking, here's some good news: Nevada has done away with the parallel parking requirement on its driving tests.
According to Kevin Malone, spokesman for the Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency eliminated parallel parking from driving tests as of Jan. 13. Parallel parking leads to too many retests, Malone added.
Visit dmvnv.com for more information on Nevada driver license requirements.
