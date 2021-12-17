LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 has heard from many frustrated Nevadans about people who drive with expired car tags. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles just talked about the cost of letting registration go.
Anyone who is late registering a vehicle must pay a $6.00 a month registration late fee. The DMV said they would also have to pay what’s called a Government Services Tax late fee. The minimum fee is $6. It goes up from there and is based on the value of a driver’s car.
If someone paid $150 to register their car, and then let it expire for a year, they would have to pay $150 for the year it was expired and $150 for the next year.
DMV Public Information Officer Brett Fisher said there were some car registration and driver’s license renewal extensions at the height of the Covid pandemic, but there are none now.
"The message is twofold. One, there is no grace period for late registration. One message is, get your registration paid on time so you don't get assessed late fees," said Fisher.
Fisher said drivers who move to Nevada have 30 days to register their cars.
Fisher also said fees charged for late registration go in the state highway fund. He says some of that money is used for state and local projects to repair and build new roads.
