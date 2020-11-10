LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday walk-in hours for residents who can't process vehicle registrations or renewals online.
The weekend availability begins Saturday, November 14. Residents can walk in from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at DMV locations in Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno. Offices in rural communities will stay closed on Saturdays, according DMV officials.
“We’re continuing to address pent-up demand for DMV services and reduce backlogs within the department,” said DMV Director Julie Butler in a written statement. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, department offices were closed from mid-March to mid-June and have been operating at 50% of capacity since reopening.
“We’re hoping to significantly cut the number of motorists driving on movement permits. It’s important for both motorists and law enforcement to have vehicles registered properly,” Butler added.
Residents can complete the following transactions during the DMV's walk-in hours:
- Original registration on a newly-purchased vehicle that cannot be registered online. This includes private party sales, out-of-state dealer sales, mopeds, motor homes and trailers.
- License, ID or registration renewal that cannot be completed online. Examples of registration renewals include vehicles with emissions exemptions, active-duty military tax exemptions and insurance reinstatements.
- Transfer of an out-of-state license or ID. New residents may transfer their vehicle registration at the same time.
If residents have booked appointments, but utilize the walk-in hours instead the DMV requests for those appointments to be canceled.
Residents are encouraged to visit the DMV online to see if their transactions require in person visit.
