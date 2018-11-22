LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles urged the public to avoid the busy crowds after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by using alternate services or scheduling an appointment.
The DMV said its busiest day of the year is the Monday after Thanksgiving as its offices are closed from Thursday to Sunday.
"The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office," DMV Director Terri Albertson said. "Most transactions can be carried out online or at a kiosk. If you do have to come in Monday or Tuesday, be prepared for some significant wait times."
Online services the DMV offers includes address changes, registration renewals and driver history printouts, the DMV said. For anyone who purchased a vehicle during the holidays, the vehicle can be registered online.
To see the full list of online services the DMV offers, click here.
