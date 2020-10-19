LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is warning of a new email scam targeting unemployment insurance claimants and employers.
Nevada DETR said an email is being sent impersonating the agency with the subject line, “Important Notice (Urgent Response Required)." The email is sent from the address <notificationalert@ui.nv.gov>, which DETR said is not an official DETR email address.
Phishing scams imitate a well-known source and ask the recipience to take a specific action, like giving personal information, in order to commit fraud.
Nevada DETR said the phishing email looks like the following example:
Attention,
The Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR) is sending you this notice as a security measure regarding the recent system upgrade, and we experienced a minor problem with mailing addresses.
Individuals who applied and filled for benefits during the month had been approved but our mailing system had addresses mixed up hence having the benefits sent to different and wrong addresses.
Your address was one of the mailing addresses, so we urge you to NOT destroy any mail you receive from the Nevada Department of Employment and Rehabilitation (DETR).
Send a reply to acknowledge and affirm you have received this important notice for further instructions.
Thank you,
Unemployment Insurance (UI)
DETR, State of Nevada, U.S.A
"DETR has absolutely no involvement with this type of unauthorized practice, does not send these kinds of messages through email and does not ask employers to respond to an email to obtain further instructions," DETR spokesperson Rosa Mendez said in a release.
Nevada DETR recommended those who receive the email delete the message and not respond.
