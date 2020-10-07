LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) on Wednesday says it is aware of technical difficulties impacting the PUA call center.
According to DETR, the issues are related to the PUA phones transferring back to DETR. The vendors are working on correcting the issues.
Higher than expected call volumes are adding to the challenge, according to DETR. If callers are able to get through, they are experiencing long wait times due to high volume and the technical difficulties.
The agency says it will advise everyone as soon as the issues are fixed.
For claimants who are calling, DETR notes that agents cannot resolve every issue immediately.
"They will be working with other staff to follow through and resolve your problem. Please note that claimants will not have to wait several weeks for a response; new staff have been assigned to follow up to resolve claims much more quickly," DETR said in a the release.
DETR also advises that the call center staff cannot answer questions regarding appeals.
Once a claim has been determined, and an appeal filed, DETR says the claims are assigned to appeals staff. At the present time, DETR says they expect that appeal hearings for PUA will start being scheduled in the next 3 weeks.
Again and Again. When is the FBI going to investigate where the state money is going. It's not to the services here in Nevada. Follow the lack of funding and you will find.
Sell it,privatizing,with normal hardworking people! Same with the dmv ! Government is the problem,most worthless people wind up there !
