LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced Friday afternoon that it is working to correct a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) system error.
According to DETR, the system is issuing erroneous "new claim notifications" that are being sent to existing PUA claimants.
The number of claimants who may have received this notification is unknown at this time, DETR said. The agency is aware of the error and is working with its vendor to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
DETR said in a news release that the system error prompts existing claimants to file a new claim rather than a weekly certification for Sunday, January 24, 2021. "Additionally, the system will note there is a two-week waiting period to file a weekly certification; this is not accurate."
DETR says it is identifying and will correct all of the claims that have been affected by this issue. Claimants don’t need to call or do anything new to report or correct the issue and should continue to file weekly claims, DETR notes.
The agency will release more details as additional information becomes available.
