LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife sent out a warning on Tuesday saying that any boat on the water on Independence Day weekend had better have someone sober at the helm.
The department sees a rise in drinking related accidents on the water every Fourth of July. The agency plans to put more patrols on all of Nevada's waterways to tackle the problem.
Other agencies will be out in force as well, with the National Parks Service patrolling Lake Mead.
NDOW said alcohol is the main contributing factor in boating deaths, and that anyone who drinks and boats this weekend, should expect to leave the lake in handcuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.