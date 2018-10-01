LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions along Alta Drive and Bonneville Avenue starting Oct. 2 in downtown Las Vegas.
According to NDOT, eastbound Alta Drive and Bonneville Avenue, between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Las Vegas Premium Outlet Drive, would close at 7 p.m. from Oct. 2 to Oct. 17. East and westbound lanes on Bonneville Avenue between Las Vegas Premium Outlet Drive and Grand Central Parkway would also be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 till Nov. 10.
The lane closures are needed for a road widening as part of the Main Event for Project Neon, NDOT said.
NDOT advised motorists to check the Project Neon website for updates at NDOTProjectNeon.com. A free mobile app is also available, as well as a hotline in English and Spanish at 702-293-6366.
