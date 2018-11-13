LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced road closures in northwest Las Vegas.
NDOT said the right travel lane on southbound Jones Boulevard, between Eugene Avenue and Lake Mead Boulevard, will be shutdown for pavement repairs on Nov. 15 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vehicles wider than 10 feet will need to find an alternate route.
Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling in the construction zone, NDOT said.
For the latest roadway updates, visit the NDOT website or call 511.
