LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety is getting a new name. Beginning Tuesday, the agency that oversees state troopers and roadway safety will be known as Nevada State Police.
The moves comes after the passage of Senate Bill 58, which revises naming conventions that outline functions and responsibilities of various state divisions.
The director may authorize the various divisions of the Department to use certain designations to identify themselves, including, without limitation, the designation of “State Police” if such a designation is appropriate; and (c) The officers and employees of the Department to use certain designations to identify themselves.
There are 13 divisions that fall under the newly named department, including, but not limited to: Nevada Highway Patrol, Capitol Police, Nevada Parole and Probation and the Office of Traffic Safety.
Troopers for NHP will continue to manage patrol of Nevada's highways.
"The Nevada Department of Public Safety has a vast scope of service to Nevada’s residents and visitors. The DPS name has resulted in some misunderstanding of the mission, purpose, and authority of the Department," they said in a news release. "By using the State Police designation, the Department can realign into a more effective and efficient entity that clarifies the role of the Nevada State Police and assists in branding for marketing and recruitment efforts."
The rebrand will include a new logo and change in social media accounts.
