LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Public Safety said it is investigating famous legal pimp and state legislative candidate Dennis Hof for sexual assault allegations.
The department issued a statement Tuesday.
"Based on a request from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Investigation Division, is conducting an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Dennis Hof. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information can be provided at this time."
Last week, a judge ruled Hof could reopen his Love Ranch brothel, located near Pahrump after county officials ordered it closed.
Dennis Hof, who starred in the HBO adult reality series "Cathouse," and is a Republican candidate for a state legislative seat, sued officials in Nye County after they shuttered the Love Ranch brothel last month.
The bordello near Pahrump, about an hour away from Las Vegas, is one of several that Hof owns.
County officials said Hof had failed to renew his licenses and pay fees for the brothel, where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.
Judge Richard Boulware on Monday noted other brothels in the county that were similarly late paying renewal fees were not punished, the Las Vegas Sun reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
