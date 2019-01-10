CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education said its Office of Early Learning and Development received a $600,000 federal preschool development grant.
NDOE said the grant would help develop plans to collaborate, and coordinate, existing early childhood care and education programs within the state. The grant would also go towards low-income and disadvantaged infants, toddlers and young children before they enter kindergarten.
"This grant will allow us to better align, coordinate and advocate for greatly improved practices and services for Nevada’s vulnerable and underserved children and families," Steve Canavero, Ph.D., Superintendent of Public Instruction, said. "We will develop a communication plan and tools to better inform communities about the status, availability, and access to high-quality early childhood services and supports."
According to NDOE, the grant allows the department to explore financial options to improving and sustaining funding to support the need for high-quality early childhood providers, practices and services like increased educational requirements.
