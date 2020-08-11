LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket.
Nevada Democrats welcomed her to the ticket, while President Donald Trump released a video in opposition, calling her "radical left" and "phony."
August 11, 2020
NEVADA GOV. STEVE SISOLAK
Congratulations to my friend [Kamala Harris] for being chosen as Joe Biden's running mate. She is a fighter to the core and she and Joe will make a big difference for working families across the nation. I am excited to see this strong team move forward in this critical campaign.
NEVADA SEN. JACKY ROSEN
Kamala Harris is a fierce fighter for progressive values. As her colleague in the Senate, I’ve seen her tireless advocacy up close. She’ll be a fantastic Vice President and I look forward to casting my ballot for Joe Biden & Kamala Harris.
NEVADA STATE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR WILLIAM MCCURDY II
There is no doubt: Biden and Harris are a winning ticket. Hailing from California, Senator Harris represents the diversity of the West and of America. As the first Black woman and first Asian American selected to the position, Senator Harris’ nomination is nothing short of historic. She built a career breaking glass ceilings while leaving no hard working American behind. As Attorney General of California, Senator Harris took on the big banks, big oil, and the gun lobby. She is a fighter through and through and will be ready on Day One to face the crisis Trump has left us in. Already, she has introduced a plan to combat this pandemic and its devastating racial disparities. This November, with Biden and Harris at the helm, we will unite this country and finally secure a future that works for all Americans.
REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIRWOMAN RONNA MCDANIEL
A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans.
FORMER NEVADA SEN. HARRY REID
I am elated by the news Joe Biden selected Kamala Harris as his running mate. Biden made a smart choice. Harris is talented, intelligent, and brings incredible experience to the ticket as well as a valuable Western voice. I know Harris is a fighter, I've seen her hold members of this administration accountable as a U.S. Senator, watched her take on the big banks as California's attorney general during the 2008 financial crisis, and witnessed an admirable campaign for the people when she ran for president.
Kamala Harris will play a vital role in helping Joe Biden lead the country out of the crises and dysfunction brought on by President Trump and his sycophants in Congress. Whether it’s finally taking the response to COVID-19 seriously, addressing systemic racism and inequality, or helping our country recover from the economic devastation wrought by the Trump’ administration’s callousness and ineptitude, Harris is ready to help lead our nation past this dark era of incompetence and division.
The Biden-Harris team is unbeatable.
NEVADA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN MICHAEL J. MCDONALD
After choosing phony California Senator Kamala Harris to be his running mate, Joe Biden has proved he is an empty vessel being occupied by the radical left. Harris’ extreme support for raising taxes, the abolition of private health insurance and willingness to defund the police make her and Biden wrong for Nevada. Voters in the Silver State will make that perfectly clear in November.
SILVER STATE EQUALITY STATE DIR. ANDRÉ C. WADE
Senator Harris is an exceptional choice to serve as the next vice president of the United States, and Silver State Equality is proud to stand with her and Vice President Biden in their historic campaign to take back the White House. Throughout her career, Sen. Harris has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to civil rights and social justice for all LGBTQ+ people. As vice president, she will continue Vice President Biden’s tradition of using the office to champion and advance full, lived LGBTQ+ equality — and equality for the diverse communities to which LGBTQ+ people belong.
LGBTQ+ Nevadans have so much at stake in this year’s election — and we also have an opportunity to help deliver historic change. We also know that representation is power and that when America’s leaders look like the diverse communities they serve, we all win. As a key voting bloc in a key swing state, I am confident that LGBTQ+ Nevadans will help Kamala make history this November as the nation’s first Black, first Indian American and first female vice president.
KEITH SCHIPPER OF TRUMP VICTORY
Biden is an empty vessel, serving only to carry the radical agenda of the extreme left written by Bernie Sanders and AOC. Biden has said himself that he is a “transition” candidate who has not even said he would seek a second term if elected to a first one.
Unbelievably, Kamala Harris' record is almost as disturbing as Joe Biden's. As a weak prosecutor who was more concerned with playing politics than protecting the American people, Harris allowed the release of countless serious crime offenders like DeVaughndre Broussard, who then went on to murder San Francisco journalist Chauncey Bailey and Odell Roberson Jr.
NEVADA CONGRESSWOMAN DINA TITUS
Senator Kamala Harris will be ready to advance the Biden Administration's agenda from day one. She doesn't hesitate to take on powerful people or powerful interests.
This is a historic choice. Joe Biden is prepared to heal this nation.
This article will be updated as statements are released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.