LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Democrats will use a two-step process during the early voting period of the late February caucus.
According to a memo from the Nevada Democratic Party, voters will start by checking in with volunteers at designated early caucus sites using a PDF voter roll loaded on to iPads.
Voters will receive a voter card with a "voter PIN" and their Secretary of State ID number to help connect voters to their home precinct. Then, the voters will enter their voter card information into a Google Form to check in.
NV Dems said the check-in form is "an additional method to track participants and streamline data collection."
Then, voters will make their 3-5 presidential preferences on an early-vote paper ballot. Voters will return the ballot and voter card to a designated ballot box on site, "monitored by a trained NV Dems volunteer," the memo said.
The memo said at the end of the day, the ballot box will be taken to a secure ballot processing location where ballots will be scanned and stored. The results of early voting won't be released, as they will count toward home precinct voting on caucus day.
NV Dems said for transparency, campaign officials and observers will be allowed at early vote sites.
Ballots will be made available in English, Spanish and Tagalog.
If a voter isn't a registered Democrat or needs to update their voter registration, they can do so on-site, NV Dems said in the memo.
Voters can find their designated early voting sites online.
