LAS VEGAS(FOX5) -- Six Democratic candidates are back in Las Vegas: Senators Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and businessman Tom Steyer.
Early voting started on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Clark County Democratic Party held its Kick-Off to Caucus Gala at the Tropicana Hotel on Saturday.
During the event, the Nevada Democratic party released early polling numbers via Twitter: "We are very excited to share that as of 5:00 p.m., we had more than 11,800 Nevada Democrats participate in the first day of our historic four-day early vote period!"
Officials reminded early voters that the ballot is structured differently than a usual ballot. For early caucus voting, three selections much be made or the ballot will be invalid.
Nevadans, if you’re participating in the democratic party’s caucus, here’s a sample early-vote ballot: pic.twitter.com/81md95SpPA— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) February 15, 2020
Not currently registered as a Democrat, but want to vote for your favorite candidate? No problem. Same-day registration is available at every voting site!— Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) February 15, 2020
The presidential debate is on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Paris Hotel. The Nevada caucus will be the same week, on Saturday, Feb. 22nd.
On Thursday, President Donald Trump will speak at the Hope for Prisoners Graduation Ceremony held at the Las Vegas police headquarters, the White House said, adding that the president intends to focus on efforts "to provide previously incarcerated Americans with second chances."
Vice President Mike Pence will also visit the Silver State ahead of the caucus. He will be participating in an Evangelicals for Trump event on Feb. 21.
(2) comments
Just stay Home. MAGA!
Tough decision to be made here. Who is the biggest buffoon?
