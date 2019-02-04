LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Democrats from Nevada have chosen their guests to the State of the Union on Tuesday.
Sen. Jacky Rosen has invited Tanya Flanagan of North Las Vegas, a three-time cancer survivor who works for Clark County as a Public Information Administrator. Because of her pre-existing condition, Flanagan would be at risk of being denied access to affordable health care if the Affordable Care Act were repealed or struck down in federal court, according to a news release from Rosen's office.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will be attending the State of the Union with Dr. Michael Moradshahi, a second-generation American who has served in the Department of Veterans Affairs and currently works in the Indian Health System in Reno. Moradshahi was forced to work without pay during the recent government shutdown, a release from Cortez Masto's office said.
Sgt. Isaac Saldivar will accompany Rep. Susie Lee to the State of the Union. Saldivar is a Marine Corps veteran who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq and is the Las Vegas Program Coordinator for Merging Vets. Following his time in the military, Lee's office said, Saldivar returned to Las Vegas and enrolled in a for-profit college. When he was three classes away from graduating with an associate's degree, the institution closed, and Saldivar lost two years of GI Bill benefits.
Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada's First Congressional District has announced she will leave her guest chair open at the speech in honor of the victims and survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.