LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the dust settles from the Nevada caucus, the state’s Democratic Party is debriefing with an eye on improving the process for future elections.
One area where the party felt they succeeded was their first attempt at early voting.
"It was daunting," one early voter said.
Despite that, about three-quarters of everyone who participated in the caucus took advantage of early voting which contributed to increased voter turnout compared to last election.
"I believe it was around 120,000 in 2008 and right now we're at about 105,000,” Nevada Democratic Party Chairman William McCurdy II said. “That's a real surge from where we were in 2016."
Long lines for early voting and confusion on caucus day did frustrate some.
"This is kind of a disorganized situation," one caucus-goer said.
The party's state chairman asked that people remember what they were up against after ditching the app that plagued Iowa’s caucus with issues at the last minute.
"We had to revamp our entire process in 14 days,” McCurdy II said. “To show that we were able to adapt and respond in the face of a lot of turmoil, I believe that we did really well. To our folks that had to wait in line a little longer, that's really democracy in action."
One of the people most critical of the way early voting was combined with caucus day results was Pete Buttigieg. His campaign sent a letter to the state party claiming the process was "plagued with errors and inconsistencies," asking them to be more transparent with the numbers in each precinct and to explain anomalies.
"There is a process that he would be able to go through if he had any concerns or if there were any discrepancies from his point of view,” McCurdy II said. “But we feel very confident with what we were able to do -- the numbers we were able to report."
Many people FOX5 talked to had been critical of the caucus process, saying it was confusing. Even former Nevada Senator Harry Reid put out a statement saying in part:
“We've made it easier for people to register to vote here in Nevada in recent years and now we should make it easier for people to vote in the presidential contests. That’s why I believe it’s time for the democratic party to move to primaries everywhere.”
McCurdy II responded by saying, "Looking into the future and looking at the possibility of becoming a primary state, it is actually something that we should have a conversation about. If our goal is to expand the process. Allow for the ability for more folks to participate who aren’t able to go through the caucusing process, we should do that, and I think it’s a conversation worth having.”
