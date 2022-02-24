LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A "Nevada Craft Beverage Passport" launches Friday to help support local breweries in the state.
The passport was created by the Nevada Department of Agriculture and Made in Nevada. It will feature more than 30 craft beverage makers in Nevada and encourages drinkers of legal age to support local establishments.
They'll be available at all participating locations on Feb. 25.
"The Nevada Craft Beverage Passport is a guide to a fun, educational and rewarding time exploring Nevada’s craft beverage establishments. All participants in the Nevada Craft Beverage Passport make their brewed, distilled or fermented beverages locally, and locations using locally sourced agriculture ingredients are highlighted. Each participating establishment has their own page in the passport with information about their craft beverages, a section to take notes and a designated space to mark the visit with a stamp," the NDA explained Thursday in a media release.
Stamps for 2022 can be collected through Dec. 31. At the end of the year, passport holders are eligible for a prize.
The passports will be launched at IMBIB Custom Brews in Reno at 3 p.m. on Friday, and at CraftHaus Brewery in downtown Las Vegas at the same time.
The participating locations of Southern Nevada are:
- Artesian Cellars
- Banger Brewing
- Big Dogs Brewing Company
- Boulder Dam Brewing Co.
- CraftHaus Brewery
- Las Vegas Distillery
- Lovelady Brewing Company
- Neon Desert Brewing
- Nevada Brew Works
- Pahrump Valley Winery (Listed as Nevada Wine Cellars, Inc. in printed passports)
- North 5th Brewing Company
- Stonewise
- Tenaya Creek Brewery
- Vegas Valley Winery
For a printable version of the passport, click here.
For more information, click here.
