LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada courts are now offering a new beneficial tool to help those facing domestic violence.
According to a news release, the Eighth Judicial District Court is now offering Guide & File Protective Order applications to be filed online.
“Guide & File serves an important tool for courts to make filing protective orders easier and safer for those living in fear of domestic violence,” said District Court Chief Judge Linda Marie Bell. “It is particularly imperative during this pandemic, that all reasonable measures are in place to ensure that those in harm’s way can access any and all tools to improve their safety easily and discreetly.”
The free, step-by-step Guide & File asks users questions that populate the appropriate court electronic form. The guided interviews ensure that litigants are meeting the requirements, resulting in clear and legible filings.
Other guided forms include divorce, child custody, cremation, name change and other civil/family matters.
Guide & File protective orders are offered at no cost to users, the release notes.
All forms can be found on the Eighth Judicial District Court of Nevada Guide & File site: https://nevada.tylerhost.net/srl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.