LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Flags at Nevada's federal courthouses will be flown at half staff on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of District Court judge Lloyd D. George, who died on Wednesday morning.
George was the namesake of the for the Lloyd D. George federal courthouse in downtown Las Vegas. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho, was raised in Las Vegas and lived to be 90 years old.
Judge George attended elementary and high school in Las Vegas and graduated from Brigham Young University. He was a jet fighter pilot in the Air Force, where he earned his law degree in 1961 from Berkeley Law.
George's career as a federal jurist began in 1974 with his appointment to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan appointed Judge George as a U.S. District Judge for the District of Nevada. He served as the District Court’s chief judge from 1992 to 1997, and assumed senior status in 1997.
In 1996, Judge George was selected to represent the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit as a member of the Judicial Conference of the United States, and was also appointed by Chief Justice Rehnquist to the Conference’s Executive Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.