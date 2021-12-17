LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada companies are working overtime to staff during the holidays. Many employers are providing incentives, in an effort to be fully staffed during the holiday rush.
The Nevada Small Business Association said there are more than 50,000 full-time jobs open in Nevada, with more than 19,000 part-time jobs also available.
Companies are offering hiring bonuses, referral bonuses and holiday bonuses as strategies to overcome worker shortages.
Williams Sonoma, which runs a call center out of Las Vegas, said incentives were key to their holiday hiring success.
"We added some incentives that seemed to work. We had referral bonuses. We had attendance bonuses. Performance bonuses, bonuses the care centers have never really done before," said Joshua Layton with Williams Sonoma.
The Nevada Small Business Association said restaurants are working to increase pay and offer meal incentives to encourage hospitality workers to sign up for jobs.
Marie Callender's near Sahara and Cimarron said, having enough staff is crucial for the holiday season. The location sells a thousand pies from Dec. 23 to 25.
"We offer competitive pay, and some incentives while we are here," said manager Angel Garcia.
The location is hiring for all positions, Garcia said.
Garcia said customers need to order pies early this year, due to the supply shortage.
