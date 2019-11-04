LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Commission for Women recently unveiled a specialty license plate to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.
Created by Assembly Bill 499, the "Women's Suffrage" specialty license plate was sponsored by all 33 female legislators, the nation's first majority female legislature.
In addition to being sponsored only by females, Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton said that Assembly Bill 499 is also unique and making history because it is only the third bill in Nevada history to have a color picture featured in the bill.
According to a news release, the "Women's Suffrage" license plate features the colors of the American Suffrage movement: Purple, white and gold. Purple is the color of loyalty, white is the emblem of purity, and gold is the color of light and life.
The bottom of the plate includes “1920”, “2020” and “19th Amendment” to signify the 100th-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The specialty plate is available for purchase for one year starting Jan. 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2020. Each plate will cost $62 for standard numbering and $97 for personalized plates in additional to all other registration fees, the news release said.
With each purchase, $25 from the initial issue and $20 from renewals will go to the Nevada Commission for Women to help the Commission carry out their mission to advance women toward full equality in all areas.
“The Nevada Commission for Women is grateful to all legislators for supporting AB499,” said Molly Walt of the Nevada Commission for Women. "We are excited to celebrate the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment in honor of all the women who fought for the right for women to vote."
Nevadans interested in purchasing a Women’s Suffrage license plate can visit the DMV’s website to reserve a license plate now. After Jan. 1, 2020, those interested can make an office appointment to buy a new license plate and replace their old plate. Visit dmvnv.com/suffrage.asp for more information.
