LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention held its 15th annual "Walk in Memory -- Walk for Hope" event on Saturday.
The event, held at Bob Miller Middle School in Henderson, saw hundreds of walkers remembering individuals in the community who had taken their own lives and to support those suffering from mental health issues.
Nearly 350 teens and their families walked with Hope Means Nevada, a nonprofit focused on preventing youth suicide.
The keynote speaker for the event was Michael Worthen, EMS division chief for the Nevada National Security Site Fire and Rescue. Worthen works to raise awareness of maintaining mental health for first responders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.