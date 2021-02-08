LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Child Seekers used Super Bowl weekend to conduct their 2021 "Big Search" campaign. The weekend efforts resulted in 13 children being located out of 30 who were identified as critical cases.
The Big Search is a three day event that uses volunteers to search for children who have been reported missing.
More than 100 volunteers pounded the pavement from Feb. 4-6 and shared flyers to various parts of Las Vegas. Tips from the community were gathered and shared with police who then turn them into leads for open cases.
Details of the circumstances of the missing children were not provided.
Nevada Child Seekers has been organizing the the Big Search for the last five years. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children joined forces during the initiative.
Volunteers are welcome to participate in year-round searches. For more information visit the Nevada Child Seekers.
