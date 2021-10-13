LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada cannabis dispensaries exceeded $1 billion in taxable sales for fiscal year 2021.
From July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, licensed adult-use cannabis retails stores generated $1,003,467,655 in taxable sales, according to a joint statement from the state Cannabis Compliance Board and Department of Taxations. Clark County sales made up the largest portion at $791,100,017 for fiscal year 2021.
More than $159 million in revenues from the State Wholesale Cannabis Excise Tax, Retail Cannabis Excise Tax, civil penalties, licensing and other regulation fees were transferred to Nevada's Distributive Schools Account, according to the statement.
