LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More pot lounges are set to open next year, but before they do, there will plenty of regulations in place to keep them safe.
The Cannabis Advisory Commission held a meeting Tuesday morning to start the discussion of what rules should be in place before opening cannabis consumption lounges.
"Think about bars, we allow people to consume, and even with cannabis, people are going to consumer whether or not we have consumption lounges," said Nevada Assemblyman Steve Yeager.
Yeager is working with law enforcement to come up with plans for public safety when it comes to pot lounges. Many people have expressed concerns that pot lounges would lead to more impaired drivers.
The advisory commission approved a recommendation from Yeager that would fight that.
"We’re relying on business owners to make options available, whether it’s discounted ride share, whether its taxi service, whether its policies that you don’t tow cars that stay over night because we don’t want to incentivize people to drive impaired," he said.
Another major concern is public health, especially when it comes to employees working in the middle of the smoke.
Some commissioners at Tuesday's meeting proposed keeping contact between employees and customers minimal and possibly in separate rooms.
Other commissioners, like A'Esha Goins, said that could drive business away, since many consumers may want to be served in a pot lounge, similar to how they are served in a bar or restaurant.
"Nevada's brand is hospitality, so we don't want to minimize what that looks like to the consumer," she said.
In order to combat secondhand smoke exposure to lounge employees, Goins proposed open floorplans for lounges.
"The smoke can go up instead of towards the employee, and if we're thinking what does it look like? Higher ceilings. Great ventilation systems," Goins said.
The commissioners' recommendations will be presented to the Cannabis Compliance Board. The board will draft regulations based on recommendations, then present them to the public for input.
To share your input on pot lounges, click here. Cannabis consumption lounges are expected to open towards the middle of 2022.
