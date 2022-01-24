LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The construction of a high-speed train that would eventually connect Las Vegas to Southern California could start by early 2023, Forbes reported on Monday.
According to Brightline, the passenger rail company, U.S. regulators are reviewing the plans for the 49-mile section of Brightline West.
That segment of railway would start in Rancho Cucamonga and would run at speeds of up to 180 mph and connect to a previously approved 216-mile rail from Hesperia to Las Vegas.
"Trains are expected to operate daily on 45-minute headways between Victor Valley and Rancho Cucamonga. The trip between Victor Valley and Rancho Cucamonga would be approximately 35 minutes. Service would be coordinated with existing and planned Metrolink service at the Rancho Cucamonga station to provide a convenient connection between the HSR and commuter rail systems," says the project website. "The Project would be constructed and operated under a lease agreement with the California Department of Transportation for the use of the I-15 ROW and the station at Hesperia. As necessary, Brightline West would secure additional agreements for ROW use, design and construction oversight and reimbursement, and operations and maintenance."
The western segment is scheduled to complete an environmental review and permitting by Nov. 30, 2022.
The assessment could be completed by this November, allowing Brightline to begin construction. Their goal is to launch the service in 2026.
