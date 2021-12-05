LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new inter-state effort might cut down infamously long commutes and supply chain issues between Southern Nevada and California.
Gov. Steve Sisolak and California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a joint press conference Sunday morning to announce a new direction, after California transportation officials in October said the agency did "not have any projects on the books" to widen the I-15 or address traffic at state line.
On holidays, traffic can be backed up 25 to 30 miles or more between Las Vegas and California, Sisolak said on Sunday at the Mountain Pass port of entry on the California side.
Newsom acknowledged a "deep urgency" for solutions, and promised the an initial project would be completed "by the summer." He said he was moved to action when Sisolak contacted him a few weeks ago to say "we can't take it any more."
"California needs to step up. We need a better partnership to address ... a longstanding issue that, candidly, has not been addressed for years and years," Newsom said. "When asked on our side of the border, 'What is Caltrans going to do?' the answer was, 'We have nothing prepared.' That all changed when the governor made the call a few weeks ago."
Newsom added that the state and its department of transportation have devised "temporary" strategies, and are working on long-term strategies to address the gridlock.
The immediate project -- converting the 5-mile stretch of shoulder at state line to a third lane, with repaving and re-striping -- will cost a projected $12 million. Newsom said this should provide "some relief" by spring 2022 and will be completed by summer 2022.
The states will seek federal funding from the Build Back Better plan, Newsom said.
