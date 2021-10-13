LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada consumers and business owners are cautiously optimistic after the U.S. government announced a new strategy Wednesday to relieve the bottleneck in the supply chain.
Ports, like those in Southern California, are congested due to the swift rebound in demand for goods. President Joe Biden said he is stepping in to help.
"The port of Los Angeles announced today that it's going to begin operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said Biden.
The port of Long Beach moved to 24/7 operations, too, and together, the two ports handle nearly half of U.S. container traffic, including to Nevada.
"Traditionally, our ports have only been open during the week, Monday through Friday, and they're generally closed down at night and on weekends," said Biden. "The night hours are critical for increasing the movement of goods because highways. Highways are less congested at night."
The owners of Las Vegas butcher shop Village Meat and Wine are hoping it makes a difference for them.
"Hopefully it comes to an end and everything gets better, and people get back to work," said Timmy Jensen, the shop's owner. "Prices are crazy."
"The meat prices have skyrocketed," said Tiara Tate, a Las Vegas mother of three. "We are struggling every day."
Businesses have had to tell customers that they are out of stock of various items, and also have had to pay more for certain goods.
"Post-pandemic, we're running into a little bit of a problem," said a representative of Yes! Air Conditioning and Plumbing, in reference to some of the parts they need. "It never used to be like that."
Across the Las Vegas Valley, everything from flowers to furniture, to Halloween costumes, has proven hard to get.
Jensen said things are still currently hard to get, if not harder.
"Everything, everything's an issue getting it right now. Paper supplies, all the way up to meat," said Jensen.
For those needing a free-range turkey for Thanksgiving, now is the time to reserve one from the local shop, he said. "I only can get, reserve, 400 turkeys, and once they're done, I can't get no more."
Village Meat and Wine is located at 5025 S. Eastern Ave., and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.