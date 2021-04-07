LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation says the state had the nation's best ranking in 2020 for percentage of structurally deficient bridges.
Compared to the 7.3% national average, only 1.4% of Nevada's 2,000 public bridges are in need of rehabilitation or potential replacement, according to U.S. Department of Transportation bridge inventory data. Compared to the 7.3 percent national average, it is the nation’s best ranking.
Bridges that are flagged as structurally deficient are not necessarily unsafe or dangerous, NDOT said. Bridges that are flagged as deficient are prioritized for corrective measures and may post weight limits to prevent further deterioration.
More than 500 of state-owned bridges are older than 50 years, according to NDOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.