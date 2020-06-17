UPDATE (June 17): In a unanimous vote, the Nevada Board of Pardons Commissioners on Wednesday passed an amended resolution put forth by member Gov. Sisolak to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses.
“Today is an historic day for those who were convicted of what has long been considered a trivial crime, and is now legal under Nevada law,” Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. “Since the passage of Question 2 in 2016 and the decriminalization of possession for small amounts of marijuana, many Nevadans have had these minor offenses remain on their records, in some cases as a felony. This resolution aims to correct that and fully restore any rights lost as a result of these convictions.”
Prior to Jan. 1, 2017, the possession of one ounce or less of marijuana was a criminal act that could be charged as a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, or felony depending on additional factors, according to a news release from Gov. Sisolak's office. "This resolution extends to person who were previously convicted for possession of one ounce or less of marijuana, and to persons convicted multiple times for this same act," Gov. Sisolak's office said.
Today, the Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution I put forward to pardon those convicted of minor marijuana offenses, which are now legal. pic.twitter.com/iqcg0InUp5— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 17, 2020
Gov. Sisolak says the resolution summarily pardons thousands of persons previously convicted of the crime, a first for the Nevada Board of Pardons Commissioners.
The Secretary of the Nevada State Board of Pardons Commissioners will create an expedited process for those seeking pardon documents, which will be free of charge and available online, according to Gov. Sisolak's office.
The governor's office notes that other drug crimes are not covered by today's decision. "It is strictly for those previously convicted in the State of Nevada for violations of state and local laws prohibiting the possession of one ounce or less of marijuana not for purpose of sale, including NRS 453.336(4)," a statement from the governor's office said.
The resolution does not include records sealing, which is outside the scope of the Pardons Board, the release notes. As a result, although these pardons forgive the underlying crimes, they do not remove the convictions from the person's criminal records.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Thursday announced that he placed a resolution for consideration on next week's Board of Pardons Commissioners agenda to provide relief to people who were previously convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana.
The resolution would provide relief to "tens of thousands of people," according to a news release.
Nevadans voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana through a ballot initiative in 2016, the release notes. A provision of the initiative legalized possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
According to the release, Gov. Sisolak's proposed resolution would pardon individuals previously convicted of possession of one ounce or less of marijuana not for purpose of sale.
Today, I announced I am placing a resolution on the Board of Pardons Commissioners agenda next week to provide relief to tens of thousands of Nevadans previously convicted for possession of small amounts of marijuana, which is no longer a crime in the State. pic.twitter.com/PMhgBthg4Q— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 11, 2020
"The people of Nevada have decided that possession of small amounts of marijuana is not a crime," Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. "If approved, this resolution will clear the slate for thousands of people who bear the stigma of a conviction for actions that have now been decriminalized."
