LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada could become the first state to automatically enroll people in an organ donation program.
Right now, drivers in the state opt into organ donation when getting or renewing a driver's license. Senate Bill 134, if passed, will change that. Under the proposed legislation, you would have to opt out if you did not want to donate organs.
Drivers at the DMV office in Henderson on Monday for the most part didn’t seem to mind the idea.
Lance Holland is sensitive to the issue. “I have a rare blood type so I figure it would be best to help someone else if something happens,” he said.
Another driver, Jennifer Richey, also liked the idea. “I don’t think there is anything wrong with that personally,” she said.
Others said they weren’t in favor of the bill.
“Some people would rather not be an organ donor,” said Keanym Evans.
There are about 108,000 people on the organ donor waiting list in the United States. According to the American Transplant Foundation, 20 people die every day because there is no suitable organ for them to transplant.
