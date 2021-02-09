LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada sports books saw a lot of money come in for the Super Bowl despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, $136.1 million was wagered on Super Bowl LV in Nevada. In 2020, sports books saw more than $154.6 million on the Super Bowl and in 2019, more than $145.9 million.
Sports books saw a $12.5 million win, or 9.2% of wagers, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Sports books won $18.7 million in the 2020 Super Bowl and won $10.7 million in the 2019 Super Bowl.
Since 2012, the most money wagered on the Super Bowl was in 2018, when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33. Bettors wagered more than $158.5 million on the game.
The most money won from the Super Bowl by Nevada sports books since 2012 was in 2014, when sports books raked in over $19.6 million when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos, 43-8.
