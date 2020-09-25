LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada is the recipient of a $13 million federal grant to support short-term job training programs.
The job trainings are to connect unemployed and underemployed Nevadans with in-demand occupations according to the Friday announcement. The grant, totaling $13,818,298 was available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“I’m am so pleased that the Governor's Office of Workforce Innovation and other state agency partners were able to secure this federal grant totaling more than $13 million in funding to help Nevadans,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Providing Nevadans with an opportunity to pursue high-wage jobs in high-growth sectors is a cornerstone of my agenda as Governor, and it's more important now than ever before."
The governor's announcement added that the job training programs will expand and simplify access to short-term courses, credentials and pathways in high-growth, high-wage sectors such as manufacturing, health care, information technology, logistics and skilled trades.
