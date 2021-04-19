LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tuesday through Thursday, Nevada first responders will participate in an exercise in a local neighborhood, to practice reacting to any chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive contingency. Residents should be aware, said an announcement from the Nevada National Guard.
The "Desert Torch Exercise" involves the Nevada National Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team, Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Bomb and the Federal Bureau of Investigation participating April 20 to 22. It is set to take place on Silver Mesa Way near the cross streets of Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.
The exercise will include mock scenarios that appear realistic but citizens are requested to refrain from calling 9-1-1 or local law enforcement if they see exercise-related law enforcement and/or first responder activities.
"Residents in the neighborhood will likely notice an increased presence of first responders and law enforcement personnel and vehicles in the Boulevard Mall and Sunrise Children’s Hospital neighborhoods, including the potential of personnel in hazardous material suits," said the Nevada National Guard announcement.
The Nevada Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team includes 22 Soldiers and Airmen who have been specially trained to assist Nevada’s first responders with the composition identification of any unknown chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive materials.
