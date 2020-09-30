Las Vegas entertainers fear dire straits as weeks of unemployment turn to months

The hotel lobby and check-in desk at Excalibur Hotel & Casino are nearly empty shortly before the Las Vegas Strip property opened to guests for the first time in June since being closed in mid-March.

 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gaming revenue in Nevada continues to stay below average as the COVID-19 pandemic shows its impacts on the tourism industry.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a $743 million gaming win for August, down 22% from August 2019, which was a $953.6 million win.

Clark County continues to be hit the hardest with gaming revenue. The gaming win in Clark County was down 25% overall, according to the report. The Las Vegas Strip saw a 39% decrease in gaming revenue while downtown Las Vegas saw a 21% decrease.

For the fiscal year starting July 1, 2020, gaming win has decreased 24%.

Casinos have steadily reopened after being forced to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some casinos have opted to stay closed until 2021.

