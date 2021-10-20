LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is warning of imposter scams targeting NV Energy customers.
The energy company says these imposter scammers threaten to disconnect customers’ electricity unless customers immediately them pay.
A new twist on the scam is now involving QR codes. A scammer will text a QR code to the utility customer with instruction to use this code at a local bill pay kiosk to pay their utility bill. The QR code is linked to the scammer’s account, not the utility’s account, and the consumer's payment goes directly to the scammer.
the Nevada Attorney General office suggests the following tips to help protect yourself and your loved ones from utility imposter scams:
- Ask questions and obtain the caller's employer ID.
- Ask for your full account number. A legitimate employee will generally be able to provide a full account number to you — not simply a few digits.
- Don’t feel pressured to make a payment out of fear or intimidation. A legitimate utility or telecommunication company will not demand payment over the phone, via text or in person to avoid the disconnection of services.
- Do not provide personal information to the scammer, including social security numbers, passwords, PINs or payment information.
If you have been a victim of a utility imposter scam, report it to the utility company. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.
