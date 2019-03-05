LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has advised consumers to be wary of scams that prey upon users of the popular online game “Fortnite.”
“Fortnite” is rated as suitable for children age 12 and older, but its popularity has unwittingly attracted scammers who users into disclosing personal and identifying data or their parents’ credit card and billing information, according to a release from Ford's office.
“Scammers use clever ads to take advantage of unsuspecting people caught up in the game,” Ford said. “These ads look like the real thing, and players may not realize they’ve been scammed until it’s too late. I encourage users to be vigilant while playing this and any online games.”
Users may play "Fortnite" for free, but the game reportedly generated approximately $2.4 billion in revenue in 2018 by monetizing its virtual currency, “V-Bucks,” the release said. Players use V-Bucks to purchase game upgrades such as characters and outfit. V-Bucks are not necessary to play "Fortnite;" however, the most common "Fortnite" scams involve offers of free or discounted V-Bucks, the release said.
Scammers bait users with links to “V-Bucks generator” sites that promise codes or coupons for free V-Bucks at the expense of personal data or credit card billing information, according to the release. Some sites deploy tricks in order to encourage users to click ads that may generate ad-click revenue for the scammers or download malware (harmful software or a virus) to the users’ devices. The generator sites look like legitimate sites and trick users into completing transactions. Many of the sites redirect users from one social network to another, and often the links lead to a website requiring users to share a code from their personal game account, granting scammers access to payment information and to the user’s gaming devices. Sometimes these sites send emails to appear legitimate, but in reality, the emails and links are phishing attempts.
Ford urges "Fortnite" users and parents alike to use these tips to avoid being scammed:
• Only use official "Fortnite" websites, including fortnite.com and epicgames.com, for any purchases related to the game. Do not click on links that redirect you to third-party sites;
• Never use V-Buck generators; the only legitimate way to get free V-Bucks is in-game;
• Do not share personal information, identifying data or account information online;
• Use a strong password for the game login and two-factor authentication when available;
• Do not share login credentials with friends; and
• Avoid using debit cards for purchases. Credit cards offer greater security protections and are not linked to an account with finite money.
Users who believe they have been victimized by a Fortnite scam are encouraged to submit a detailed report on the "Fortnite" support page and contact their credit card company to dispute charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.