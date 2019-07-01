LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's son was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic violence, according to police booking records.
Avery Ford, 26, was arrested June 29, his birthday, on a domestic battery charge. Avery was set to appear in court June 30, but the hearing was cancelled after a cash bail was posted.
Aaron Ford's spokesperson Jessica Adair said the AG's office will not comment on the arrest at this time because it is a family matter.
Avery Ford's next return date is Aug. 28 in domestic violence court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.