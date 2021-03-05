LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is pushing for more action against robocalls.
Ford is joining a bipartisan coalition of 51 states that are calling on USTelecom to reinforce technological capabilities to improve enforcement against illegal robocalls
USTelecom is the leading organization representing telecommunication providers.
In a letter to the organization, the attorneys asked to advance abilities in identifying robocall campaigns, trends, and businesses ecosystems; conduct automated traceback investigations; and coordinate with law enforcement agencies.
The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act was recently signed into law by the federal government. It enables the industry to develop call-authentication protocols to combat caller-ID spoofing and implement other sweeping anti-robocall measures.
The robocall-prevention service YouMail reported Americans received more than 4.6 billion robocalls in February 2021.
