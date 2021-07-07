LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's attorney general has joined 37 other attorneys general to file a lawsuit against Google claiming antitrust violations.
The suit alleges exclusionary conduct relating to the Google Play Store for Android mobile devices and Google Billing. It is the newest suit claiming that the company engages in anticompetitive and unfair business practices.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced on Wednesday that he is joining the lawsuit.
“Many consumers do not know that Google has imposed fees far beyond market rates for in-app purchases for years. Not only has Google violated antitrust law but it has deceived and manipulated consumers into paying more money without their knowledge. Big tech companies, while in competition with others, still have to be held accountable and follow the law," Ford said.
The lawsuit alleges that Google’s conduct constitutes unlawful monopoly maintenance, among other claims.
The filed complaint is available below. Some information has been redacted for privacy purposes.
In addition to Nevada, other states joining the lawsuit includes: Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.
