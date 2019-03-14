LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada State Assemblyman Mike Sprinkle (D) announced his resignation on Thursday following a series of allegations of sexual harassment made against him.
Assemblyman Sprinkle was the Majority Whip for the State Assembly and represented District 30, located in Washoe County within the Reno-Sparks area.
In a statement, Sprinkle said:
"In light of the growing sexual harassment claims against me I will be resigning from my position as state assemblyman effective today. I consider myself to be a caring and compassionate person who has worked hard to serve the people who have elected me to office. I am truly disappointed in myself for anything that I have done to discredit the legislature or the state of Nevada. As for the claims against me, I am so sorry that anyone ever felt harassed or threatened by me. While that was never my intention, I am taking full responsibility for my actions and would never discredit the feelings or concerns of someone who felt wronged by me. I will continue to seek therapy to better myself and can only ask for forgiveness from those whom I have hurt but mostly from my family who do not deserve what I have put them through. At this time, I ask the members of the press to respect my family’s privacy."
Assemblyman Sprinkle has been a member of the Nevada Assembly since 2013 and was first elected in 2012. He has served on the Growth and Infrastructure; Human and Health Services and Ways and Means committees within the assembly, according to the Nevada Legislative website. Sprinkle was the chair of the Human and Health Services Committee from 2017 to 2019.
The Nevada Legislature website said Sprinkle was affiliated with the Nevada Coalition Against Sexual Violence and was vice chair of the Nevada Council for the Prevention of Domestic Violence. Sprinkle is listed as a member of the International Association of Firefighters.
Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson (D-Las Vegas) released a separate statement regarding Assemblyman Sprinkle's resignation.
"I am committed to maintaining a workplace where conduct is appropriate, respectful, and free from harassment," Frierson said. "I am deeply disappointed to learn of the behavior of a member of this body that led to his resignation, but our focus must remain on passing legislation that positively impacts all Nevadans."
Frierson went on to say the Nevada Legislature created an "independent investigative process to address complaints regarding the personal conduct of legislators, staff, and lobbyists."
Governor Steve Sisolak (D) also released a statement in regards to Sprinkle's resignation:
"I am profoundly disgusted and outraged by Mr. Sprinkle’s reported abuse and misconduct. Let me be perfectly clear: sexual harassment is never to be tolerated – especially by an elected official entrusted to serve the public. I commend the courage of those who came forward to report Mr. Sprinkle’s behavior, and I encourage and support anyone who is made to feel uncomfortable to voice their concerns."
Gov. Sisolak also said, "Let me send a clear message to any and all individuals who think it’s okay to harass others in the workplace: such behavior will not be tolerated, and my administration will see to it that such bad actors face the consequences of their behavior."
(2) comments
Liberals...
So you're pro-sexual harassment?! Come on out of the cave, you can still learn how to be a real man. Real men respect others. Do you know why? Because the respect you give is a direct reflection of the respect you have for yourself. It's not politics, it's cultural values. Some people....
