LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Sisolak's office on Tuesday announced that Assemblyman Alexander Assefa is resigning from his position.
In a statement, the governor's office said it was is in receipt of Assemblyman Assefa's resignation letter.
"The Governor’s Office will process and submit a declaration of vacancy to the Clark County Commission which will appoint a successor to Assembly District 42, per statute," the statement read.
