LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Assembly on Tuesday approved Assembly Bill 395, which would abolish the death penalty.
The bill would also change the sentences of those on death row to life without the possibility of parole. The measure heads to the state senate.
The ACLU of Nevada released the following statement:
This is a historic moment for Nevada. For the first time a retroactive death penalty abolition bill has passed the Assembly, and we are one step closer to ending this racist, barbaric practice. Now the Senate needs to take heed. The fight is only just beginning, and we will not rest until this bill is sent to the Governor's desk.
