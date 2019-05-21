CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- The Nevada Assembly passed a bill to decriminalize abortions on Tuesday. It's now heading to the state senate.
While abortions are already legal in Nevada, if Governor Sisolak were to sign Senate Bill 179, Nevadans would not face criminal penalties for ending a pregnancy without going to the doctor.
The bill also calls for fewer punishments for abortion related acts, like selling miscarriage-inducing medications.
"It's repealing antiquated laws," said Shea Backus.
Backus is one of 27 assembly members who made Nevada's pro-choice stance loud and clear.
"We have women at the table looking after other women and unfortunately in other states such as Alabama you don't have that strong female representation in state legislature," she said.
In Nevada, an illegal abortion is when someone prescribes medicine or uses an instrument to end a pregnancy. If convicted, it calls for one to 10 years in prison, and up to a $10,000 fine.
Those penalties would go away under the Trust Nevada Women Act.
"This is not a pro-women bill this is just a pro-abortion bill," said Assemblyman Chris Edwards. He was one of 13 Assembly members who voted against it.
The bill doesn't require doctors to tell women about the emotional implications of an abortion; or women to tell the doctors how old they are.
Edwards doesn't like that.
"I think it is absolutely detrimental that they don't ask the age of the girls involved because if they are young like 12, 13, 14 we know that there's a red flag there that indicates it could be a matter of sex trafficking," he said.
"The doctor is still suppose to explain the procedure to be used and the proper procedure for her care after the abortion, any discomfort and risks that may accompany or follow the procedure so each of those items are still being explained to the female," said Backus.
FOX5 reached out to Governor Sisolak on Tuesday but he did not respond.
