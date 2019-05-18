CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Officials with the Nevada National Guard said three army soldiers were injured in a rollover accident on May 15 in Louisiana.
The accident happened at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, officials said.
Officials identified the injured Nevada Army Guard Soldiers as Staff Sgt. Damian Jorgensen, 30, of Las Vegas; Spc. Patrick Kelly, 27, of Henderson; and Spc. Brennan Garcia, 23, of Las Vegas.
None of their injuries were life-threatening, according to officials. Garcia suffered facial wounds and back pain. Kelly sustained broken ribs and back pain. Both were admitted to a local hospital for treatment and have since been released. Jorgensen was treated at the scene of the crash.
Officials said the accident happened when several military vehicles failed to navigate a turn on uneven terrain. Investigators were looking into whether proper safety measures and procedures were followed.
A total of 12 soldiers were injured and one active duty solider died as a result of the crash, according to officials.
The soldiers are set to return to Nevada on May 25 after their unit's annual training session ends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.