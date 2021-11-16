LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Saturday, educators from CCSD and UNLV will enjoy a special tribute from the Nevada Army Guard.
More than 40 teachers and administrators will have the chance to attend a special briefing, and fly in a UH-72 Lakota helicopter.
The event is taking place at the Clark County Armory in northwest Las Vegas.
Organizers said events like this are a chance to teach people about their capabilities. It also gives them a chance to thank people working to serve the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.