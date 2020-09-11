LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's unemployment agency announced today that the state’s application for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Grant Program has been approved.
Nevada’s request of nearly $224 million, the maximum the state could ask for, will provide claimants who were eligible the first three weeks of August with up to $300 per week in addition to state benefits. LWA payments will be issued to eligible individuals retroactive to the week ending August 1. 2020.
Nevada has been approved for three weeks of funds and plans now to apply for additional funds to cover up to three more weeks.
The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation estimates that it will take four to six weeks to complete system updates before the agency can begin issuing payments to eligible claimants.
No action is required from eligible claimants.
Funding for the LWA grants will terminate when the balance of the Disaster Relief Fund (DRF) reaches $25 billion, or when the Federal Emergency Management Agency expends $44 billion on this program from the DRF, whichever is first.
