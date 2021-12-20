LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is among the top 10 states with the best roads, according to a new report.
Based on results from a recent survey, ConsumerAffairs found that the Silver State ranks number nine in terms of the states with the best roads.
The survey found that the best roads in the country are located in Kansas, while Rhode Island is home to the worst roads in the nation, according to the results.
According to ConsumerAffairs' study, "both the streets and highways in Las Vegas are'“very smooth. They are always keeping up old streets and roads. And they are building more for the expected growth.'"
A study published earlier this year by QuoteWizard found that Las Vegas is among the cities with the worst drivers.
To determine the states with the best and worst road conditions, ConsumerAffairs said it
conducted an email survey across all 50 states with 1,027 respondents. Participants rated roads in their state on a scale from one to 10, with one being terrible and 10 being excellent.
